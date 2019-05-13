Time for Congress to outlaw assault weapons

I am writing in support of S.66, the assault weapons ban of 2019. We as Americans have the right to bear arms. We do not, however, have the right to own these weapons that can produce such a mass devastation in such a short amount of time. These are military-grade weapons and should only be used accordingly.

Civilians have no need for such high-powered rifles. Public safety grossly outranks any individual’s desire to have something like this.

We’re relying on U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee to get this bill passed.