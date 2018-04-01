Time for Southern Nevada to examine its water use plans

How about directing development away from the west valley?

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Review-Journal’s March 20 article “Drier, but no shortage yet” offered a nicely documented overview of water in Las Vegas. The paper reports that there might be just enough water to “avoid a first-ever federal shortage declaration.”

Paul Miller, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service notes that while Lake Mead may remain at two feet above the trigger line for a federally declared shortage, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation calls for the lake to drop “by about 11 feet between now and Dec. 31.”

The powers that be have done a masterful job of conserving water. But as Lake Mead continues to drop, water priorities become increasingly important. Where do we direct our remaining water?

Up north, they have channeled much of their water resource to diversify the economy. The Reno/Sparks and the Reno/Tahoe industrial parks facilitate diversified industry and job production.

Southern Nevada has an industrial park at Apex, with thousands of acres available for development, but it is limited by a paucity of water. Apex has train and truck access and power, but lacks water for full development.

Viewing the east as the priority for water would moderate continued population density at the west side of the valley and would open up new development possibilities in the northeast. Coyote Springs, a short distance from Apex, has water and is ready for housing development. Mesquite is also close to Apex and is capable of housing workers in diverse industries.

It might be time to consider our water priorities and send some water to the east.