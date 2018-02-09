Time for Steve Wynn to step down

Members of the public are learning for the first time the full extend of these sexual victimizations of women by rich, powerful men.

It grieves me to say it, but it’s time for Steve Wynn to resign his office. The Review-Journal’s Monday front-page article “Claims go back decades” is devastating for Mr. Wynn and includes allegations by a grandmother that he pressured her into having sex when she worked at The Mirage.

However, let us not rush to judgment. In our great country, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

As this shocking Wynn sex scandal unfolds, the Review-Journal publicly admits that the paper killed a story in 1998 about the sexual allegations against Mr. Wynn. During this time, according to reports, 11 women working at The Mirage filed a federal lawsuit alleging the company didn’t protect women employees from sexual harassment, etc. It took The Mirage until 2003 to settle the women’s claims.

Also, Mr. Wynn apparently paid more than $7 million to one woman to keep quiet about his conduct. Related: Wynn stock is dropping.

Members of the public are learning for the first time the full extent of these sexual victimizations of women by rich, powerful men — from Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein to Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and others. But let not Mr. Wynn’s enemies gloat. As someone once said, “We are all guilty!”