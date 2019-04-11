Time to abolish the income tax

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

In my opinion, Congress has both a legal and moral obligation to repeal the 16th Amendment, which legalized the income tax. It is taxation without representation and is a horrid example of our sexist and racist past.

When the 16th Amendment was ratified in 1913, women and African-Americans had no voice in this nation’s political process. Women did not have the right to vote in America until 1920, and African Americans had no equitable voice in the political process until the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

The 1910 census indicates that women made up 48.6 percent of the population and African-Americans made up 10.7 percent of the population. These two groups easily constituted more than 50 percent of the total population and yet old white men imposed an income tax on them both.

Where is the outcry for reparations for this servitude through taxation?