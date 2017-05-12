Tips from a winning Kentucky Derby bettor

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

For the 143rd running of Kentucky Derby, I wagered $100 on Always Dreaming to win and collected $570. Let me reveal my winning way.

Professional handicapper Richard Eng selected McCraken, Irish War Cry, Classic Empire, Gormly and Ivap.

Wynn race and sports director Johnny Avello picked Mc Cracken, Practical Jake and Hence.

Radio host Brian Blessing touted Classic Empire, Boys Echo and Irish War Cry.

All I had to do was eliminate the foolish choices of these so-called experts. The obvious and logical winner just fell to my lap. Easy money.