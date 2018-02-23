To end school violence, let prayer back into the schools and teach respect for one another other

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

School prayer

In response to the Florida school shooting, the progressive press and politicians have once again raised the cry for more gun laws to end the violence. But the answer to ending the violence was right there on the same Review-Journal front page that announced the shooting. It featured a photograph of a lady wearing the cross of ashes on her forehead to celebrate Ash Wednesday.

Prayer is the answer. Prayer and respect for others.

We took prayer out of our schools because “progressives” felt it was wrong. We took the Ten Commandments out of our schools because “progressives” felt they espoused a religious belief not shared by all and were offensive to some. Well, we’ve seen how well those “progressive” ideas have worked. Seventeen more young lives ended by a person with no respect for the law or others’ lives.

Laws didn’t end drinking during Prohibition. Laws haven’t ended drug use. More laws will not end violence in our schools and neighborhoods. Violence will end only when people have the respect for one another that God intended us to have. Let’s start to end the violence in our schools by reinstating daily prayer and respect.