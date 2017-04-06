Too many Las Vegas drivers block right turn on red

AP Photo/Alex Sanz

Why do people going straight stay in the right lane, inhibiting those who would like to turn right on red? I find this especially frustrating when there is an open middle or left lane available for those going straight at that intersection.

My wife defends them, saying “maybe they’re turning right into the next shopping center” — and maybe one time out of 10 this happens.

But the majority of the time, these drivers are going straight and end up blocking the right on red for others.

Unless there is a sign at an intersection that prohibits right turn on red, please leave the right lane open if you’re going straight so that other drivers turning right may do so and help keep traffic moving.