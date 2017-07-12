Too many people losing their lives to gun violence

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Has anyone noticed lately how many folks have been losing their lives thanks to gun use in circumstances of road rage? Party rage? Fence rage? In the Old West, they would have had to call it “bar rage,” I guess. You know … when the cowboy rides into town with his guns on, steps in the bar, and is carried out to the local undertaker for measurement.

Yep, this Second Amendment right is sure working out well. Though the neighbors are dropping like flies thanks to the protected right to bear arms, at least the revenuers are not coming to take over my flag and country.