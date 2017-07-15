Too many vested interests in current system to properly fix health care

The argument that single-payer would cost too much money is simply nonsense because the country is currently spending the money, just in many different ways

Regarding your July 8 editorial on publicly funded health care: If the answer were easy, the Democrats would have figured it out eight years ago.

The argument that single-payer would cost too much money is simply nonsense because the country is currently spending the money, just in many different ways. The perhaps impossible challenge is not to raise the money, but to re-route the current spending into a public system.

The many oxen to be gored are going to make it a nearly impossible political challenge to change the current deeply flawed system.