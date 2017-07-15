ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Too many vested interests in current system to properly fix health care

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
July 14, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Regarding your July 8 editorial on publicly funded health care: If the answer were easy, the Democrats would have figured it out eight years ago.

The argument that single-payer would cost too much money is simply nonsense because the country is currently spending the money, just in many different ways. The perhaps impossible challenge is not to raise the money, but to re-route the current spending into a public system.

The many oxen to be gored are going to make it a nearly impossible political challenge to change the current deeply flawed system.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like