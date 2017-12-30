Top Golden Knight moment was first home game

Thanks to all the members of the Vegas Golden Knights family for helping heal this community.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In response to the Wednesday sports story on the Top 5 Vegas Golden Knights moments: While I agree with the selections, I would shift them all down by one. The No. 1 best moment in the Knights history to date has to be opening night.

The emotions, the quick scoring and the electricity in the crowd were all by far at their highest points that night. From the opening moment bringing out the first responders, to the entire crowd singing the national anthem and through Deryk Engelland’s speech, there was not a dry eye in the house.

