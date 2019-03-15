Traffic cameras and smartphone tests at the Legislature

David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Newly elected Assembly member Michelle Gorelow, a Democrat with just weeks on the job, is already looking for a way to fleece the pockets of Nevada citizens. The proposal to force citizens to turn over their smartphones to police after a crash is only the beginning of this scheme. Next it will be required for all moving violations.

The aim of this bill is pure and simple: to generate more money for local governments, all the while violating the constitutional protections that Nevada citizens enjoy. This proposal comes on the heels of the other cash cow plan to put cameras at intersections.