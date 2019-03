David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Phillip Waterman’s recent letter supporting the use of traffic cameras was right on. The speed limit in Summerlin on Hills Center Drive is 30 mph. Automobiles commonly exceed 50 mph in this area, causing a speed sensor to go nuts with blinking lights warning the offenders. It shouldn’t be difficult to attach a camera to the sensor.

Pedestrians, including school kids, are common in the area. Will it take a tragedy to alert the authorities to this problem? Let’s get on it.