Trial run at free parking was a surprise no one knew

A driver stops to work the new parking gates at the Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora did a corporate spin on his flawed test of parking fees (“Caesars: No damage from parking policy,” Friday Review-Journal).

I have not frequented any Strip casino that charges me to park. I only go to The Venetian, which has free parking. I would have gone to the Linq had I known there was no fee, but the only way to discover free parking is to go there. Since there has been a fee in place all along, why would I go there to see if it still exists? I can’t go to all properties to see if they may have lifted their fee.

A better test would be to look at Caesars numbers before and after the fee was instituted, or see if there was an increase in revenue at off Strip properties.