Trial run at free parking was a surprise no one knew

Kurt Chenchick Mesquite
September 16, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora did a corporate spin on his flawed test of parking fees (“Caesars: No damage from parking policy,” Friday Review-Journal).

I have not frequented any Strip casino that charges me to park. I only go to The Venetian, which has free parking. I would have gone to the Linq had I known there was no fee, but the only way to discover free parking is to go there. Since there has been a fee in place all along, why would I go there to see if it still exists? I can’t go to all properties to see if they may have lifted their fee.

A better test would be to look at Caesars numbers before and after the fee was instituted, or see if there was an increase in revenue at off Strip properties.

