True sacrifice and the shoes on your feet

Nike’s latest advertising campaign features a face photo of national anthem protesting ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick along with the phrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

A large billboard stands on top of a Nike store showing former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick at Union Square, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in San Francisco. An endorsement deal between Nike and Colin Kaepernick prompted a flood of debate Tuesday as sports fans reacted to the apparel giant backing an athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players of police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Nike’s latest advertising campaign features a face photo of national anthem protesting ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick along with the phrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

I could not help but look at the photo on my desk of Arlington National Cemetery. It was taken on a past Memorial Day and shows small American flags on the tombstones of tens of thousands of American servicemen and women, among them six personal friends. I would venture that most of these legitimate heroes never made as much money in their entire lifetimes as Kaepernick will make for this shameful advertisement. I doubt either Nike or Kaepernick has the class or insight to even grasp the absurdity of this ad.

I believe I’ll go put on my new Sketchers and go for a walk.