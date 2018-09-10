Letters

True sacrifice and the shoes on your feet

J.J. Schrader Henderson
September 9, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Nike’s latest advertising campaign features a face photo of national anthem protesting ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick along with the phrase, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

I could not help but look at the photo on my desk of Arlington National Cemetery. It was taken on a past Memorial Day and shows small American flags on the tombstones of tens of thousands of American servicemen and women, among them six personal friends. I would venture that most of these legitimate heroes never made as much money in their entire lifetimes as Kaepernick will make for this shameful advertisement. I doubt either Nike or Kaepernick has the class or insight to even grasp the absurdity of this ad.

I believe I’ll go put on my new Sketchers and go for a walk.

