Trump administration’s tough talk at the U.N. is long overdue

President Trump realizes that our country is being played the fool all over the world.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump has told the members of the United Nations exactly what right-thinking Americans have been advocating for more than 50 years.

The United States has sent more than $2 trillion to foreign countries since the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the end of World War II. But America’s generosity, eagerly received by many foreign governments, has been squandered in large measure. Many undeserving nations openly criticize our country and oppose our efforts to promote peace throughout the world. It is time for us to end being the major financial supporter of the United Nations and being disrespected by the member countries that do not deserve our hardworking taxpayers’ money.

