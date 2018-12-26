Trump as hot dog; Obama as filet mignon?

Barack Obama

In his recent letter, Gary Burns states that Barack Obama was a “filet mignon, champagne” kind of guy, whereas President Donald Trump is a “hot dog and beer” guy. For Mr. Burns’ information, most of America is a hot dog and beer nation. By the way, Mr. Filet Mignon and Champagne ran the federal debt to more than $20 trillion while in office, the most of all other presidents combined. I’ll have another beer and hot dog, easy on the onions.