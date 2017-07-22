Trump ‘deplorables’ have a few questions

We find the quagmire of ever-changing standards to be impossible to navigate.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Charles Krauthammer is an intellectual whose insightful logical opinions I have admired. Therefore, it was disappointing to read his appeal to emotional arguments in his Sunday commentary, “Bungled collusion is still collusion.” It was particularly disingenuous to claim Donald Trump “apologists” are saying Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the “Russian lawyer” doesn’t matter because everybody does it.

I refuse to be defined by the opposition. What we want to know is why it wasn’t collusion when various Democrats did essentially the same thing and with a greater degree of success.

Russia can’t be as bad as the pundits are making it out to be: American and Russian cosmonauts work together in the International Space Station. Are they colluding or conspiring? Of course not. Cooperating and collaborating, surely. Because we do not have a working shuttle, the U.S. government has been paying about $80,000 each to the Russian government to put our scientists into space.

This seems to be a sensible arrangement … but then, I am one of the adorable deplorables.