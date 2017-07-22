ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Trump ‘deplorables’ have a few questions

Judy Dosse Las Vegas
July 21, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Charles Krauthammer is an intellectual whose insightful logical opinions I have admired. Therefore, it was disappointing to read his appeal to emotional arguments in his Sunday commentary, “Bungled collusion is still collusion.” It was particularly disingenuous to claim Donald Trump “apologists” are saying Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the “Russian lawyer” doesn’t matter because everybody does it.

I refuse to be defined by the opposition. What we want to know is why it wasn’t collusion when various Democrats did essentially the same thing and with a greater degree of success.

We find the quagmire of ever-changing standards to be impossible to navigate.

Russia can’t be as bad as the pundits are making it out to be: American and Russian cosmonauts work together in the International Space Station. Are they colluding or conspiring? Of course not. Cooperating and collaborating, surely. Because we do not have a working shuttle, the U.S. government has been paying about $80,000 each to the Russian government to put our scientists into space.

This seems to be a sensible arrangement … but then, I am one of the adorable deplorables.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like