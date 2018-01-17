Trump economy a huge bright spot for the nation

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his Thursday letter to the editor, “Unpopular president,” Pat Sutherland states that the Trump administration’s accomplishments have been “pathetically few.” That may be true, but his accomplishments have had a huge impact on this country, especially economically.

Contrast that to the eight years of former president Barack Obama. Not only were there very few accomplishments, they impacted our nation — for the most part — in a very negative way. In fact, the only thing Mr. Obama pretty much accomplished was running this country’s debt up $9.3 trillion.

Remember the words of the infamous James Carville, who served under Bill Clinton. Those words were “It’s the economy, stupid.” That’s pretty plain and simple, straight to the point and certainly relevant presently.