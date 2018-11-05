Letters

Trump needs to remember the oath he took

Robert Michael Shapiro North Las Vegas
November 4, 2018 - 8:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump’s attempt to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are illegal aliens not only is a violation of the 14th Amendment. It is also a violation of his inaugural swearing-in ceremony in which he solemnly swore to the best of his ability to preserve and protect the U.S. Constitution. He should revisit that ceremony.

