President Donald Trump’s attempt to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are illegal aliens not only is a violation of the 14th Amendment. It is also a violation of his inaugural swearing-in ceremony in which he solemnly swore to the best of his ability to preserve and protect the U.S. Constitution. He should revisit that ceremony.
Trump needs to remember the oath he took
President Donald Trump’s attempt to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are illegal aliens not only is a violation of the 14th Amendment.
November 4, 2018 - 8:00 pm