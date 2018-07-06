Trump supporters are fair game for harassment, shunning

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It is perfectly right to show our revulsion to Donald Trump’s people. When they embraced Mr. Trump, they embraced his violence, brutishness, immorality, thuggishness, meanness, cheating, lying, racism, hypocrisy, love of dictatorships, etc., etc. They have become as dishonorable as he is​, so it is only right to let them know that they are not welcome among decent people.

When you lie down with dogs you get fleas.

Dishonorable Republicans in Congress, who did not do their constitutional duty to protect us from a man such as Mr. Trump, and their accomplices, the religious hypocrites, are infringing on voting rights. They have stolen a Supreme Court seat and gerrymandered voting districts to ensure we do not have equal representation in Congress. Remember, Mr. Trump did not win with the majority vote of the country.

Harassing Mr. Trump’s people is a safety valve because people can take only so much. And since they have stolen our legal means of reining in Mr. Trump, we have to use any weapon at our disposal. I applaud Rep. Maxine Waters of California. She is a magnificent warrior.