Trump tax cuts aren’t working out as planned

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The big Trump tax cuts are not finding there way into the pockets of the working class.

If your annual salary is between $40,000 and $80,000, your tax reduction per month will be less than $100. At the same time, the wealthy and large corporations are benefiting by millions of dollars.

We were told that corporations would use their tax breaks to bolster salaries and invest in our economy. Sadly, it’s not happening. Instead we are seeing that money used on record stock buybacks. This results are stocks prices rising and more profits for the companies.

Since the Reagan years, the taxes on the 1 Percent have dropped by nearly 50 percent. We are told that taxing the wealthy can not make up for our deficit spending. That may be so, but it would be a great place to start.