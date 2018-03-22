Letters

Trump treason and corruption?

Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas
March 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his March 15 letter, “Trump travesty,” Robert Bencivenga wonders why members of Congress are silent about Donald Trump’s treasonous behavior, corruption and scandals. How about because, maybe, they don’t exist.

I don’t believe Mr. Bencivenga wrote any opinions of this kind about Barack Obama, who was the most treasonous and anti-American president ever.

All statistics show that every year the students coming out of our universities are less knowledgeable and less patriotic. Perhaps professors such as Mr. Bencivenga are the main reason for that.

