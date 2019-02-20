It’s entirely appropriate and predictable that when President Donald Trump threatens to declare a national emergency his purpose is to protect U.S. citizens and protect our territorial integrity. When Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens a retaliatory declaration, its purposes are to restrict the liberty of U.S. citizens and redefine the relationship between the government and the people.
Trump was right to declare emergency at the border
Protecting U.S. citizens and our sovereignty.
February 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm