Letters

Trump was right to declare emergency at the border

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
February 19, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s entirely appropriate and predictable that when President Donald Trump threatens to declare a national emergency his purpose is to protect U.S. citizens and protect our territorial integrity. When Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens a retaliatory declaration, its purposes are to restrict the liberty of U.S. citizens and redefine the relationship between the government and the people.

