Both New Jersey and Virginia are strong Democratic states.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Your Wednesday headline over an Associated Press article, “Anti-Trump sentiment sweeps elections,” was extremely misleading.

Both New Jersey and Virginia are strong Democratic states. In addition, Virginia is infested with federal bureaucrats and workers who traditionally support big government and are rightfully fearful of their job security. The surprise would have been if the Republicans had won.