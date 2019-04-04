Turning Nevada into a sanctuary state

Nevada law enforcement could detain criminals found to be counterfeiting U.S. currency, a violation of federal law. Yet Assembly Bill 281, presented to the Judiciary Committee on Friday, would forbid Nevada cops from detaining illegal alien lawbreakers under most circumstances. Nevada legislators think they can pick which federal laws get enforced.

Judiciary Chairman Steve Yeager delayed the hearing and cut the speaking time alloted for opponents. Yet they spent 52 minutes making irrefutable legal, moral, public safety and practical arguments against Nevada becoming a sanctuary state.

The bill’s sponsors, all Las Vegas Democrats, seem to want to impose their dangerous mandates on us rural counties. AB281 demands that our sheriffs violate federal law. We say no.