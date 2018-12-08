U.S. House proposal would help attack climate change

It’s an effective bipartisan climate solution that is good for people and good for the economy.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Last week, a bipartisan group of House members introduced a bill to combat climate change. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will drive down America’s carbon pollution and help bring climate change under control while unleashing U.S. technology and innovation. It’s an effective bipartisan climate solution that is good for people and good for the economy.

Not only does the proposal place a fee on carbon pollution at its sources, which will encourage movement toward cleaner, sustainable energy, but it will not penalize U.S. consumers. After program costs, the money collected will be allocated in equal shares every month to the American people to spend as they wish. The money is not a new tax, nor will it go into the Treasury.

The bill closely mirrors what the nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby has been advocating for years. This is a major step in the right direction for combating climate change.