U.S. Senate race between Dean Heller and Jacky Rosen an easy choice

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

Wedesday’s Review-Journal included an article stating that the Senate race between Republican Dean Heller and Democrat Jacky Rosen is very close. Let me just remind the people of Nevada a few things.

First, Rep. Rosen is a first-term politician. Remember when the American people voted for Barack Obama, a one-term politician? Second, we have more than 300,000 veterans living in Nevada. Who passed and signed a bill helping veterans? Sen. Heller, not Rep. Rosen.

Just look at our unemployment rate. The Dow, S&P and even the NASDAQ are all high. Our housing market has fully recovered and now Nevada is the best place to retire — all thanks to all the hard work of Republicans such as Gov. Brian Sandoval and Sen. Heller.

Rep. Rosen’s political ads say Sen. Heller made a 180-degree turn when it came to Obamacare. To me, that just confirms that Sen. Heller is a practical, sensible politician who will listen to reason and is willing to compromise. That is a good trait, as far I’m concerned. Why do you think so many California’s are coming to Nevada?