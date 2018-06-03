U.S. Supreme Court decision on sports gambling no threat to Las Vegas

The rest of the country is the minor leagues when it comes to Vegas

In response to Joy Friedman’s recent letter arguing that, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on sports gambling, people on the East Coast will stay home and not come to Las Vegas to bet: I remember the same being said when gambling was legalized in New Jersey.

As far as sports betting goes, no place can match Vegas for parties, shows and restaurants — along with the sports event itself. We accept the challenge. The rest of the country is the minor leagues, and Las Vegas is, and will always be, the major leagues of party.