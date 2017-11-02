U.S. tax system is heavily progressive

Something is wrong with a system that allows nearly one half of our households to pay nothing.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I couldn’t agree more with the implications of most of your Sunday editorial, “Putting tax reform into context.” The current tax structure seems skewed too heavily upon top earners. Something is wrong with a system that allows nearly one half of our households to pay nothing.

However, I believe you are wrong if you assume that those who pay little or no income taxes “have no interest at all in how Washington spends our tax dollars.” Many of them demand more subsidies for food, rent and health care, along with increases in the Earned Income Tax Credit — paid for by their fellow taxpayers.