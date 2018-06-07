Understanding why Democrats now call themselves “progressives”

Over the years these folks have “progressively” learned more and more ways to take other people’s money.

Over the years, the folks who used to call themselves Democrats have slowly changed their name. First, they moved to the label “liberal” or “liberal Democrats.” Now they use the name “progressive” (see, for example, Chris Giunchigliani). Why the name change?

Well, over the years these folks have “progressively” learned more and more ways to take other people’s money and spend it on their own pet projects. They have also “progressively” learned how to pass more and more laws and regulations that make it harder and harder for businesses to succeed and provide jobs for the little people. Hence, we have the name “progressives.”