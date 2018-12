The smart thing to do is to agree with the union, but then vote your choice.

In regard to the recent letter on unions and political endorsements:

I was a union steward, and I can speak from experience that unions pressure their members to vote Democrat. They intimidate members by telling them benefits and jobs will be affected if Democrats don’t win. The smart thing to do is to agree with the union but then vote your choice, regardless of the intimidation. Remember, no union personnel follow you into the voting booth.