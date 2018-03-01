Letters

Unions often tell their members how to vote

Stan Jerlecki Las Vegas
February 28, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Albert Brzycki wrote in a Saturday letter that a union “never tells a member how to vote.” He was wrong on so many levels.

I worked in the auto industry for many years. The United Auto Workers would always tell the rank and file for whom to vote. Then I moved to Las Vegas and became a teacher. In the days before every election, the Nevada State Education Association had cards all over the teacher lunchroom with a listing of candidates to support in every category. From president down to City Council.

And if you didn’t know better, you would have thought that the card was written by the Democratic National Committee.

