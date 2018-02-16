United States is beseiged by victim mentality

Rather than choosing to be a victim, wouldn’t life be more fun if we all took responsibility for everything that happened to us in our lives?

It seems the progressives have achieved their dream of controlling language — and thereby our lives. Take your story Sunday in which a public official is pleased that more “victims” are coming forth to claim spousal abuse and accept government intervention (“#MeToo breaks sex assault silence”).

Everywhere, we see “victims” coming forward to complain of being badly treated. Celebrities, business people and politicians are being accused by “victims.”

The concept of the victim permeates our society. Today’s lack of personal responsibility and victimhood culture is also displayed in our approach to our health. Nearly half of us eat ourselves into obesity, and then our health insurance bears the financial responsibility for our diabetes or heart disease because we are just innocent victims.

Rather than choosing to be a victim, wouldn’t life be more fun if we all took responsibility for everything that happened to us in our lives and took credit for the good and accepted blame for the bad?