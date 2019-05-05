UNLV and its big, anonymous donor

Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

If I were Anthony Mandekic, the executor of the Kirk Kerkorian estate, I would cancel the $25 million check given to UNLV to support the building of the medical education building (Wednesday Review-Journal). The Kerkorian estate had one very specific stipulation: that the donor remain anonymous. But UNLV officials couldn’t even do that.

Once again, the UNLV administration mishandled vital information, and copies of the $25 million check from the Kerkorian estate were distributed across all of the campus. It’s time the UNLV and the university system Board of Regents started hiring people who can actually put two coherent thoughts together.