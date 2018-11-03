UNLV football appears hopeless

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The 2018-19 UNLV football season began with high optimism. The new football building was under construction. Six wins looked like a lock. A bowl game was in the offing. But, wait … reality set in.

The new football building is underfunded. Money is not available to finish the second floor. Hard to believe, but the school cannot raise $6 million from local businesses and donors. And then there is the horrific play on the field.

Sadly, the program is clearly headed in the wrong direction.

However, Ed Graney’s Sunday Review-Journal column clearly points out why nothing will change until at least the end of next season: UNLV does not have the financial resources to buy out coaching contracts, let alone recruit and pay an experienced college football coaching staff.

Therefore, unless someone in the Las Vegas area hits the lottery and donates big bank to finish the football building and fund the buyouts and a new coaching staff, the reality of UNLV football for the coming future is “it is what it is.”