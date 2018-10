Will they ever have another winning season?

It’s time UNLV dished out good money to look for a football coach who can coach and win. A team doesn’t lose because the players didn’t perform well. It loses because coaches didn’t prepare the team. Coach Tony Sanchez was a good high school coach, but this isn’t high school ball. It’s college football.

Mr. Sanchez shouldn’t blame his players for their play on the field. He needs to take the responsibility along with his staff.

Will UNLV ever have a winning season?