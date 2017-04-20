UNLV hires new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Desiree Reed-Francois is now going to be the new athletic director for UNLV (Monday Review-Journal). It is also reported that she will make $350,000 a year, and she is the first female Hispanic to hold the position.

So now that we know she is going to make a ton of money and she ticks off all the right boxes for those worried about gender and ethnicity, let’s hope she can do better than the dismal performance of Tina Kunzer-Murphy. It would be a welcome sight to return to the era of Shark Tarkanian and the Runnin’ Rebels of the ’90s. Not to mention that our football team also needs a shot in the arm.

Let’s hope Ms. Reed-Francois can earn that generous salary.