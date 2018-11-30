UNLV struggling athletic programs

There should be only one question asked: “How many athletes complete their education and graduate?”

In response to the Review-Journal’s recent series on UNLV athletics:

The minor sports are in the “a lot” column. These student-athletes don’t dream about a signing bonus and tennis shoes. They want an education.

The major sports, football and basketball, are in the “not many” column. They are supposed to generate the revenue that funds the rest of the department. But when they can’t sell tickets, the athletic director can’t hire million-dollar coaches.

Isn’t it amazing? Unpaid student-athletes are supposed to bust their butts so student-athletes can get a free education.