I have an offer for Ms. Nolan. If she doesn’t want it, I’ll take it.

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I just finished reading a letter from Candy L. Nolan of North Las Vegas. She is complaining about the Trump tax cut being so small. Ms. Nolan claims that she and her husband will see a savings of $36.45 per month each. That’s about $875 a year. I have an offer for Ms. Nolan. If she doesn’t want it, I’ll take it. Or perhaps she can donate it to her preferred charity.

OK. So she’s a Trump hater. But she should quit crying. What has she gotten from any Democrat lately other than empty promises?