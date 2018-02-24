Letters

VA Secretary David Shulkin goes heavy on the perks

Walt Dybeck Las Vegas
February 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

There was an article in the Wednesday Review-Journal regarding VA Secretary David Shulkin. He stated he had no intention of quitting despite findings of travel abuses connected to a trip to Europe.

It also stated that he issued a warning to VA staffers rebelling against him: Get back in line or get out.

Veterans have been lied to for years by the VA. Now we have a secretary who it appears has no trouble lying to get more perks for himself and his family.

I feel that veterans who have put their lives on the line defending this country need a VA secretary who works for veterans, not embarks upon his own agenda. We don’t need a person with a big ego. We need a veterans advocate.

