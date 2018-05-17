Vegas Golden Knights playoff tickets are too expensive

I think, however, team officials missed a golden opportunity to say thanks to all their many loyal fans.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I think the Vegas Golden Knights are a first-class organization. I’ve been to seven games, including SRO for the first-ever playoff game. Believe me, at 68 years old, that’s no easy feat.

I think, however, team officials missed a golden opportunity to say thanks to all their many loyal fans. A 50 percent hike in ticket prices between the second and third rounds seems a bit much. How refreshing it would have been to hear, “We want to thank the thousands of fans who have supported us from the beginning that we’ll not raise the ticket prices for the third round. Thank you, Vegas fans.”

Someone is making a lot of money from us fans. Sometimes a little gesture to your fans would be a welcomed sign.