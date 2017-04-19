Veteran health care needs a complete overhaul

JERRY HENKEL/VIEW

I keep hearing on the news about the plight of veteran health care and how the VA hospitals do such lousy jobs. Has anyone ever done a cost study about doing away with the VA running the hospitals?

Why not supply each veteran with a good insurance policy that covers all costs for them and their family with the option of going to any doctor or hospital they themselves would choose? I don’t know what the costs are now of running the VA system, but I would assume it’s a mighty sum.

If the VA cannot run it any better than what we have now, something should be done. I say do away with it. Even if the alternative is more expensive, at least veterans would get the attention and care they deserve with a doctor or hospital of their own choosing.