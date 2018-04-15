Victor Joecks column on gender pay gap was sexist and defies credulity

Creators.com

Regarding Victor Joecks’ commentary in Wednesday’s Review Journal: Is this guy for real (“Blame women and their choices for gender pay gap”)? His column claims that the gender pay gap is solely caused by the decisions women make. This defies credulity.

Mr. Joecks quotes all sorts of statistics to prove his point, all of which have nothing to do with gender pay gap. Equal gender pay — pure and simple — means equal pay for equal work. If a woman writes a commentary with wild claims, few facts and little logic, she should be paid the same as Mr. Joecks is paid. The fact that there are more men than women who write these types of commentaries, or the fact that men spend more hours writing this rubbish, has nothing to do with equal pay.

Congratulations, Mr. Joecks. You have just won the Neanderthal Male Chauvinist Pig of the Year award.