Barack Obama

It’s not often that I agree with commentary in the Review Journal. However, Victor Joecks’ Sunday column about Barack Obama’s recent talk is one with which I wholeheartedly agree. He says Mr. Obama’s message to young men and women is one that is “desperately needed to hear.” I praise Mr. Joecks for his support of the former president’s remarks.

I hope Mr. Joecks’ comments about chivalry and traditional values are heard by everyone, particularly the current president.