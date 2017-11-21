Victor Joecks picks aparts arguments against GOP tax plan

It is unprecedented for a tax cut to restore justice and freedom at the same time.

Victor Joecks’ Friday column logically picks apart the sophistry of those who complain that, under the tax bill, those who would be no longer forced by the government to buy insurance are having it taken away. Or that taxpayers in Nevada and elsewhere should continue to be forced to subsidize the flow of their tax dollars to the spoils systems created by politicians in New York, New Jersey and California.

We should seize this opportunity.