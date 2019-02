Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Victor Joecks wrote a particularly positive Sunday column on Barack Obama. But he got one point wrong.

Mr. Obama was not talking about “chivalry” when he said that women need to set high expectations as to how they need to be treated by men. Such expectations have everything to do with human respect and nothing to do with chivalry.

Yes, Mr. Joecks, chivalry is simply “benevolent sexism.” Let us leave chivalry where it belongs, with knights protecting fair maidens.