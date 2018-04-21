Victor Joecks’ recent online interview with the president of Americans For Progresss was very informative

If the group is looking to make Nevada more conservative, that would seem to exclude endorsing Dean Heller.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

Victor Joecks’ recent online interview (“AFP President Talks Heller, Laxalt and making Nevada more conservative”) was very informative. If Tim Phillips, president of Americans For Prosperity, is looking to make Nevada more conservative, that would seem to exclude endorsing Dean Heller, who has been a huge disappointment to conservatives.

Even though President Donald Trump asked the real conservative, Danny Tarkanian, to run instead for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, we still have a chance to vote for a conservative in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat. That would be Sarah Gazala. I do hope that Mr. Phillips gives her a look to see if her values coincide more with his. Dean Heller’s do not.