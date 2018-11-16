Victories for Nevada Democrats don’t portend disaster

Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

I’m a bit confused regarding Richard Kimmell’s Nov. 8 letter “Bed is made.” Mr. Kimmell rails against the election results, saying property taxes, tuition, gasoline, goods and services and the cost of business-related licenses will rise, while doctor appointments will be hard to come by. All because Democrats won statewide.

My confusion comes from the fact that I just received word from our mortgage company that property taxes have gone up for 2019. A review of UNLV’s website shows tuition and fees have gone up from last year. Gasoline is not getting any cheaper. I continue to pay more for goods and services that I purchase daily. Not too long ago, I called a doctor’s office to make a vision appointment and was told that the earliest date available was three months out.

Obviously, Mr. Kimmell is either blind to reality or is intentionally distorting reality to make Democrats look bad.