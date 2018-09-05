Video of Las Vegas police actions necessary

It has been shown many times, in Las Vegas and around the country, that if a cop shoots you the justice system is not on your side unless you have your own video documentation.

In last week’s article “Metro criticizes live- streaming during standoff,” I began to wonder if Metro has any friends outside the force. With the history of Metro officers shooting suspects and never being indicted or charged, is it any wonder citizens feel the need to document police actions? It has been shown many times, in Las Vegas and around the country, that if a cop shoots you the justice system is not on your side unless you have your own video documentation.

Even then, justice is still probably going to side with the cops. I am not saying the cops are always wrong, but until Metro comes to grips with its culture of protecting even the most hideous offenders in its own ranks, I fully expect citizens to continue to try and document abuses