Viewers turning the channel on the Oscars

According to your Tuesday article, the Sunday Oscar telecast drew the lowest viewing audience in 30 years because there are so many online video choices today. Sure. The choices were so great that we watched “Storage Wars” reruns.

Let’s get real. Those on the right are tired of the hypocrisy, half truths and hate espoused when many use the platform to promote their personal agendas at what should be an entertaining event.

In the meantime, those on the right realize that, because they live in a democracy, they don’t have the privilege of getting rid of things they don’t approve of, so they turn the channel.